A number of upgrades and projects are listed on the agenda for Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting.
The School Board will be asked to approve bids for these projects during the meeting.
The first item that the School Board will seek approval for is repairs to and resurfacing of the tennis courts at East Rockingham High School.
The school division received two bids, and they are seeking approval for the low bid from Finley Asphalt and Sealing Inc. out of Bristow in the amount of $116,076.
The second project is for track restoration at both Spotswood High School and Broadway High School. One sealed bid was received.
It is being recommended that the School Board award the contract to the low bidder, Finley Asphalt and Sealing Inc. in the amount of $165,258.97 for the Broadway High School track, and $381,835.94 for the Spotswood High School track, for a total of $547,094.91.
The School Board will also look to approve bids for new copiers at Elkton Elementary School, McGaheysville Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School, J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, Montevideo Middle School and Wilbur S. Pence Middle School.
Six firms responded with sealed bids. It is being recommended that the School Board award the project to Virginia Business Systems for a total amount of $62,811.
