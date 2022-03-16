At a meeting Monday, the Rockingham County School Board got a better look at the revenue it will be working with during the 2022-23 fiscal year, which will begin on July 1.
Every year the biggest question mark going into the budget development season is how much money school divisions will get from the state. Federal and local revenue are more easy to predict. But at the state level the General Assembly has to pass a budget based on the governor’s proposed budget, the House of Delegates’ proposed budget and the Senate’s proposed budget.
The General Assembly did not pass a budget before adjourning this year, said Cheryl Mast, chief financial officer for the school division. Therefore RCPS will have to approve its budget before final numbers are released at the state level in order to get the budget to the Board of Supervisors for approval.
Mast has therefore been working with the governor’s proposed budget numbers, which are middle of the room between the three budgets.
The governor’s budget includes $8.7 million more in state revenue for Rockingham County Public Schools than the current year. The House budget includes $8.2 million in state revenue, and the Senate version of the budget includes $10.3 million more than the current operating budget.
There is also a $1 million decrease in federal revenue that would have to be taken into account regardless of which budget is approved, Mast said.
“We’re not going to have accurate numbers going into approving our budget,” she said. “So we’re going with the middle and that could be higher or lower.”
The other difference between the House and Senate versions of the budget are the raises. The House version includes a 4% raise and a bonus, whereas the Senate version includes a 5% increase. Both versions would require the school division to pick up some of those bills.
On Monday, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl will present his proposed budget, which will be based on the revenue from the governor’s proposed budget. The superintendent’s budget will be presented balanced between revenue and expenditures. This meeting will take place at Massanutten Technical Center at 6 p.m.
The School Board is set to vote on the superintendent’s proposed budget at a special meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the School Board office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.