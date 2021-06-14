The Rockingham County School Board is planning to continue its contract with Sysco of Virginia for food services for the 2021-22 school year. The item is listed for approval on the agenda for tonight’s School Board meeting.
Blue Ridge Sub-Group of the Shenandoah School Food Service Buying co-op is comprised of the school divisions of Shenandoah County, Augusta County, Harrisonburg City, Staunton City, Waynesboro City, and Rockingham County.
A bid for the full service provision of food and paper products for the 2020-21 school year includes a provision for this bid to be renewed, according to the agenda item.
In planning for the 2021-2022 school year, Sysco of Virginia has provided rollover pricing of approximately 9.4%. However, it did provide some options to utilize some Sysco-branded products that could result in some “savings.” Given the consumer price index, inflationary pressures, and the current uncertainties in the food supply, the food co-op felt that this was reasonable.
Furthermore, it was felt that sending this out for complete rebid would not generate lower prices, the agenda item stated.
The food service directors from the respective school divisions are in unanimous agreement that Sysco of Virginia be awarded the renewal bid for the projected annual estimated combined total of $6 million.
Gerald Lehman, outgoing director of food services for Rockingham County Public Schools, will present the bid for food services at the meeting tonight.
Also at tonight’s meeting, the board is set to approve a bid for produce, milk and ice cream, and custodial supplies and services.
The School Board will also receive an update on plans for summer school, as well as attendance reports for the months of April and May.
The School Board will meet at 7 p.m. at Turner Ashby High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.