Just 10 years after opening East Rockingham High School to alleviate crowding at Spotswood High School, the Rockingham County School Board is considering building another high school to address the same problem in the area.
The continued growth in the urban development area of Rockingham County, and the pressure it is putting on schools, particularly Spotswood High School and Montevideo Middle School, needs to be addressed sooner rather than later, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl told board members at a retreat on Monday.
Every year, the School Board gets together for a meeting to discuss important topics at a time when officials can get into the issues in depth. One of the main topics of discussion Monday was growth projections for the four attendance zones. The four zones are based on the four high schools — East Rockingham High School in Elkton, Spotswood High School in the Penn Laird and McGaheysville area, Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater, and Broadway High School in Broadway.
At the moment both ERHS and TAHS attendance zones are pretty well aligned, in terms of space availability at the elementary schools, middle school and high school and how students move through those schools, Scheikl said.
Both Broadway High School and Spotswood High School, however, are facing capacity shortages in the near future, the latter in particular.
Prior to the pandemic, which had an effect on attendance, SHS was about 20 students away from being at capacity, and Montevideo Middle School was overcapacity by about 30 students. Officials expect enrollment will return to prepandemic levels now that the pandemic is waning and the division will resume in-person instruction five days a week in the fall. And projections have even more people moving to the Spotswood attendance zone area.
“Spotswood is going to continue to face pressure,” Scheikl said.
Two main solutions were proposed. The first is to build a new high school in the SHS attendance zone. This would allow SHS to become a middle school and MMS to become an elementary school, effectively solving the urban development area growth issue. Scheikl suggested that federal stimulus money could be used to build a new high school, similar to what Harrisonburg City Public Schools is doing to build a second high school.
“This could be a discussion you have over the next few months,” Scheikl said.
There is no timeline on making a decision. The purpose of Monday’s presentation was to gauge the interest of School Board members on the possibility of building another high school, the superintendent said.
The second option would be to expand Broadway High School, Spotswood High School and Montevideo Middle School. Elkton Middle School will also need expanding in the next decade, Scheikl said. Students from SHS could be shifted to BHS, although that gets complicated, Scheikl said.
“What does it cost to build a new high school versus what does it cost to expand four schools?” Scheikl said. “This is not a decision at the administrative level. It’s a decision at the School Board level.”
Before going down the path of coming up with those numbers, Scheikl wanted to ask board members if they would entertain the idea of a new high school or if it was off the table.
“It’s an option. I don’t know if it’s the option,” board member Jackie Lohr said.
Fellow member Lowell Fulk agreed that all options should be considered at this point.
Board Chairwoman Renee Reed said, “We need to start thinking about this stuff.”
Also at Monday’s retreat, Scheikl asked the board to consider making June 19, or Juneteenth, a holiday for 12-month employees. Juneteenth is already a state and federal holiday, and this year Rockingham County employees were given the day off. Because the date falls during summer break, it won’t affect students. But Scheikl asked the board to consider making it a holiday for employees who work year-round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.