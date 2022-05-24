BRIDGEWATER — Rockingham County School Board member Matt Cross made good on his plan to bring forth a policy that would inform parents when students decide to change their name and gender marker, despite a number of students and parents begging him not to.
Not only is Cross proposing that parents be notified of a child’s name change, he is asking that parents give their consent for teachers, administrators and school counselors to call their child by another name.
“They need to consent ... to call their child by another name that they did not give them at birth,” Cross said. “I don’t care if Billy wants to be called Sally. ... It’s about parents being notified and consenting.”
At a meeting two weeks ago, Cross asked Superintendent Oskar Scheikl what the school division’s policy was regarding notifying parents about name changes. Scheikl said that RCPS does not notify parents when Daniel wants to be called Dan, and therefore wouldn’t notify them if Danny wants to be Sally, and in fact, it would violate the school division’s nondiscrimination policy on gender identity.
Cross was not satisfied with this answer, and said he would bring a parent notification policy as an information item at the next School Board meeting, which was Monday.
The policy that Cross presented on Monday said that a parent or guardian is the highest authority in a child’s upbringing. The policy would notify parents of any name change that is different from their official transcript, and consent must be given of any such name change. If any RCPS employee is found in violation of this policy, personnel action up to dismissal will be taken, Cross said.
A number of students from Rockingham County Public Schools who are trans spoke at the meeting, along with parents. Students spoke about how the proposed parental notification policy over names and pronouns would be outing those students to parents who may or may not be accepting.
One student said that after coming out as trans to their parents, they weren’t looked at the same way. “I don’t want that for anyone else,” the student said.
Parent Ashely Saunders, whose child is trans, said parents of LGBTQ+ students are exhausted over worrying about their children’s safety.
“This is not about parental rights. It’s about shaming them into gender conformity,” Saunders said. Saunders said a “School Board member” is grandstanding for political purposes instead of doing what is best to protect trans students.
Todd Matthew, a math teacher at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, spoke in favor of implementing a policy to notify parents of a student’s name change. He said schools notify parents of a myriad of things and to not identify them of a name change request is to not include them in something big, comparing it to if a student was suffering from depression or an eating disorder.
Cross’ policy will go through a division review where any changes may be made before bringing it to a vote at a later meeting, which will allow the public to attend public meetings and speak during public comment on the proposed policy.
