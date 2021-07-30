Although enrollment in Rockingham County Public Schools went down during the pandemic, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said recently he expects enrollment this fall will be back to where it was before the shutdown in 2020.
With that expectation in mind, a few schools will be getting close to capacity and will continue to grow as more housing development projects get underway.
How quickly certain areas can expect to grow is a question that the county school administration will have to discuss soon with the Planning Commission, said Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent of innovation and learning.
Every few years the school division sits down with the Planning Commission to discuss future projects in different areas of the county, and whether families with school-aged children are expected to move in. This helps division officials know which schools are going to see a potential influx of students and they can prepare for that, whether through redistricting, expanding a school or building a new one.
The fastest growing area in the county is the urban development area, which is located in the Penn Laird and McGahesyville areas. It affects the enrollment of Peak View Elementary School, Montevideo Middle School and Spotswood High School in particular.
The latter is close to capacity and Montevideo is at capacity, according to 2019-20 enrollment numbers presented at a School Board retreat recently. Those numbers are a better reflection of a normal year than 2020-21.
“We have time, which means we have options,” Shifflett said.
The School Board will need to decide how to alleviate the inevitable crowding that will take place at Peak View, Montevideo and Spotswood. Some options that the board is considering and wants more information on include building a new high school, renovating and expanding Spotswood, Montevideo and Elkton Middle School, which is also getting close to capacity, or redistricting. The latter is tricky as it would mean sending students from Spotswood to Broadway High School, which is a 30-minute drive.
“We have to figure out what makes economic sense for the taxpayers,” Shifflett said.
The School Board will likely be presented with options, including cost, in the next few months.
While it’s the Spotswood area that is growing the most, there are pockets in all four high school districts that are seeing growth.
