Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last month updated guidance on quarantine procedures following exposure to COVID-19 in school, child care and camp settings. This revised guidance outlines that quarantine is no longer routinely recommended after exposure to infected individuals in those settings.
The biggest change to the guidance is that asymptomatic individuals exposed to someone who has tested positive need not quarantine but can continue to go to school.
While this guidance is now aligned with the Virginia Department of Health, it does not align with the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC still recommends exposed individuals test and quarantine regardless of symptoms.
However, Rockingham County Public Schools will move forward with the guidance from the governor and the VDH, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
“For us it doesn’t make a difference,” Scheikl said. “The shift really happened with the updated VDH guidance this spring.”
RCPS stopped contact tracing in the spring, and Scheikl said it was then that the school division left it up to parents whether to have their child quarantine after an exposure.
Scheikl added that it is still important for symptomatic individuals to get tested and to isolate for five days if positive and then wear a mask for an additional five days.
To make this easier on RCPS families, the school division is in the process of acquiring 2,400 rapid tests, which they will receive from the VDH for free, Scheikl said.
When school begins for the 2022-23 school year later this month, RCPS will not maintain its COVID-19 dashboard that was updated daily all of last year. Scheikl said the division is in a new phase of the pandemic, and the school numbers reflect the community members, making it unnecessary to maintain school-specific numbers.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools will also be following the governor and the VDH’s recommendation that asymptomatic students who experience an exposure do not have to isolate, Superintendent Michael Richards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.