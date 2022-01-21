Monday’s Rockingham County School Board meeting will be formatted a bit differently than normal.
Instead of ending the meeting in closed session, the School Board will begin the meeting an hour early in closed session and will enter an open meeting at 7 p.m.
The reason for this change is that the topic of masking in schools is likely to come up during the regular meeting, and the School Board needs to consult with its lawyer about the moving legal parts, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order after taking office this month rescinding an executive order issued under former Gov. Ralph Northam requiring masks to be worn in schools, and furthermore says that parents should have the right to say whether their child wears a mask or not.
The executive order has already been met with a lawsuit from a group of parents from Chesapeake, asking the Supreme Court to block it.
In part because of a state law passed last year dealing with classrooms and pandemic policies, school districts in many of the state’s most populous localities have since told parents they planned to keep existing mask mandates in place, at least temporarily, according to The Associated Press.
The 2021 law says each school board is required to offer in-person instruction that adheres “to the maximum extent practicable” to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC currently recommends universal masking by anyone 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.
Many districts — from Charlottesville to Richmond to Arlington — cited that law in announcing that they had no plans to immediately change masking rules, according to the AP. Others said they were reviewing the guidance or waiting for further clarity from the state, the AP reported.
Due to the complicated legal situation and because the topic will come up during the Rockingham County School Board meeting, Scheikl said the School Board needs to be brought up to speed by legal counsel.
Legal counsel is allowed to take place in closed session, but any action must be taken in open session. There is an agenda item in the regular meeting that calls for action based on closed session matters.
“We’re working on short timelines,” Scheikl said, adding that the executive order was not what school divisions were expecting when Youngkin took office and they have to act accordingly.
Also at Monday’s meeting the School Board will hear a presentation by Catherine Barnes from the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding at Eastern Mennonite University concerning an initiative to encourage productive community dialogue.
The School Board and the community have faced a number of “emotionally charged” issues in the past few years and will continue to, Scheikl said. It’s important that these topics be addressed in a positive and productive manner.
Members of the community have been pulled into a committee reflecting the concerns and values of the community and have been working with Barnes from EMU to create a framework that can positively address issues moving forward, Scheikl said.
The end goal is to allow for forums where all community members can address issues, but in a positive manner, moving forward, Scheikl said. It’s especially important for students to see their parents, teachers and neighbors tackling issues constructively, Scheikl.
“We’ve got to try,” he said. “This could be a tremendous asset to the community.”
Additionally, the School Board will hear a presentation about planning for the development of the 2022-23 operating budget, which is underway but will be brought to the public in the next few months.
Monday’s meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Elkton Middle School but will also be livestreamed. The link to the meeting will appear on the School Board website prior to the start of the meeting.
