At a meeting Monday, the Rockingham County School Board heard a proposed policy that would make it mandatory for all parents to have access to a list of instructional materials that are sexually explicit.
The content of books has been a hot-button topic the last few years and the General Assembly decided on the matter in part by requiring Virginia school divisions to create a policy that mandates the informing of parents about sexually explicit materials.
The Virginia School Board Association took that law and created a model policy that school boards can adopt to be within the law.
Doug Alderfer, assistant superintendent of leadership and administration for RCPS, presented the draft version of that policy on Monday night.
The School Board will have a chance to review the policy and make any changes prior to a vote on the policy at a subsequent meeting.
The policy defines what is considered sexually explicit material in one section and how the policy will be implemented in another.
The policy also stated that a parent can request non-explicit material for their child in place of the sexually explicit material.
The policy also makes a distinction between what is considered instructional material versus what is considered material available at the library.
“Library materials are considered instructional materials when used for completion of an assignment from Rockingham County Public Schools, or as part of an academic or extracurricular education program conducted by Rockingham County Public Schools,” the policy states.
School Board member Matt Cross spoke following the presentation by Alderfer about an addition that he wishes to see to the policy.
Cross will recommend that the policy also allow any School Board member to examine any instructional material.
In the past Cross received complaints from parents about an instructional item and was told by Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, after consulting with the School Board attorney, that individual School Board members do not have the authority to examine materials without a School Board member majority.
“Every School Board member should have that capability,” Cross said.
At the next School Board meeting, when the policy comes up as an action item, Cross can make a motion to have his recommendation added to the proposed policy and it will be voted on separately by the School Board.
The policy in its entirety can be viewed on the School Board website.
