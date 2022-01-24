The Rockingham County School Board voted 3-2 on Monday to require masks in schools until its second meeting in February, when the requirement will be reevaluated.
The dissenting votes were from new School Board member Matt Cross, who represents District 3, and Jackie Lohr who represents District 1.
The motion was made by School Board Chair Dan Breeden.
The decision comes in spite of a state executive order saying students cannot be subjected to mask mandates, though Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing lawsuits over the order from several school boards across the state.
Cross made a lengthy speech prior to the vote about how parents should have the right decide whether their children wear masks. He also asked the community to be patient with principals and teachers and Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, all of whom did not have a vote or say in the matter.
“Email us. We made the vote,” Cross said.
At this point, the audience began getting rowdy and shouting at School Board members for the first time all meeting, which was held at Elkton Middle School.
Prior to the vote, Scheikl shared information on the legal issues surrounding Youngkin’s executive order, which makes wearing masks up to parents. The legality of that order is being challenged for its potential conflict with Senate Bill 1303, which requires schools to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Scheikl said the Virginia Supreme Court is likely to take up the issue as early as this week.
“That’s how it’s going to be decided,” Scheikl said, adding that he had no vote on the matter and had no recommendation for the School Board on Monday night.
Breeden said that if the Virginia Supreme Court makes a decision on masks, Rockingham County Public Schools will abide by that decision.
The public was largely split on support for keeping masks in school and for making them optional. About 37 people spoke during the public comment period, with only one not discussing masks.
Those who were against keeping the mask mandate in place said parents could choose to keep their child masked if that’s what they believed is right. Many said that regardless of the board’s decision Monday night, they would be making choices for their children.
“My children will be in school tomorrow unmasked,” said Mark Flanders. “We will not negotiate or back down on this issue. We will not co-parent with the government.”
Others urged members of the School Board to keep the mask mandate for the safety of their families and for the continuity of education.
Jackson Curry, a sophomore at Turner Ashby High School, said he and his peers should be worried about algebra, not whether they’re going to bring home a deadly virus to family members who may have health risks.
“It may seem selfish, but the safety of my family is my top priority,” Curry said. “My opinion is to support continuation of the mask mandate.”
Ashley Saunders, who has two children in the Broadway district, said her second-grader has not had a full year of normal school until this year.
“Children are missing huge swaths of time because of the virus,” Saunders said. “They are finally finding their footing. ... If we take masks away, you are pulling the rug out from under them.”
Those against mandating masks also brought up the issue of personal freedoms.
Adam Miller has two daughters at Peak View Elementary School and said he is looking at the bigger picture.
“This is about personal liberty. This is about overcoming fear,” Miller said.
On the other side, some speakers spoke about the importance of protecting public health over personal choice.
Frank Doherty, a 30-year resident of Rockingham County and father of two Spotswood High School graduates, spoke in favor of masks and the importance of servitude and his faith in Jesus Christ.
“I am the son of a Jewish carpenter, he is God,” Doherty said, adding that this is the time for servitude and love for neighbors, even if that means wearing a mask when people don’t want to.
James Sattva, electricity supervisor at Massanutten Technical Center, talked about the importance of a safe working environment, which is what he teaches his own students.
“My students in school have no problem with the masks,” Sattva said. “OSHA requires a safe work space.”
If his students show up tomorrow without masks, he will send them out of class, Sattva said.
A member of the Rockingham County Education Association spoke on behalf of the association in favor of continuing to require masks in school.
(1) comment
For more go to www.cuckmuzzle.com...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.