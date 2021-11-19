According to the transportation director for county schools, the intersection of Island Ford Road and South East Side Highway is “tricky” and the bus driver involved in Wednesday’s collision with a train followed safety protocol.
James Kite, 70, of Elkton, the driver of bus No. 4 servicing McGaheysville Elementary School, followed railroad crossing protocol but, while waiting to turn onto South East Side Highway, or U.S. 340, which was busy with traffic, the crossing gate came down, said Jeremy Mason, transportation director of Rockingham County Public Schools.
Not being able to turn safely, the bus was clipped on the back, Mason said.
“He was following protocol,” Mason said of Kite. “No train was coming. He was unable to get onto 340. It’s a tricky intersection.”
There were 16 students on the bus when it was struck by a Norfolk Southern train at 3:30 p.m. at the crossing. Four of the children were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Kite was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey with the Virginia State Police.
All four students have been released from the hospital, said Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of RCPS.
According to Mason, bus drivers are trained in how to safely approach a railroad crossing. They approach an intersection with lights flashing. When they pull up to the crossing, they open their windows and doors and look and listen both ways to make sure a train is not coming.
The intersection where Wednesday’s crash occurred as been the site of 14 crashes since the beginning of 2019, said Jeremy Holloway, chief of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue. There have been nine total at Island Ford Road and Power Dam Road in the same time frame, and 14 crashes at Island Ford and Spotswood Trail.
The Virginia Department of Transportation conducted a study on the intersection of Island Ford Road and South East Side Highway and railway crossing in the summer of 2020, according to Don Komara, VDOT Harrisonburg residency administrator.
“It is a busy intersection,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of warning signs up there, and we’ve replaced rumble strips.”
A sign at the crossing notifies drivers there is 40 feet between the railroad track and South East Side Highway, Komara said.
“Boy, and when you look how close those tracks are to 340, it is tight,” Komara said.
Komara and VDOT staff visited the site Thursday for a review, and District 5 Supervisor Mike Breeden is in contact with them about improvements.
Public input plays a key role in crafting solutions for road problems, according to Komara. However, some solutions, like increasing the distance between the tracks and U.S. 340 by creating a curve on U.S. 340, come with their own problems.
“We’re always open to suggestions and ways we could fix this,” Komara said.
Creating a curve on U.S. 340 safe enough for traffic would require changes thousands of feet from its intersection with Island Ford Road, according to Komara. And there is a bridge to the south of the intersection, further complicating matters.
“We will revisit everything there and see if there’s something else we can add in there,” Komara said.
As far as Mason knows, this is the first time in Rockingham County Public Schools history that a train and school bus have collided.
There have been two minor bus crashes this school year, along with an incident with a deer, Mason said. The latter took place on Nov. 3. No students were on the bus at the time. The two minor crashes took place on Oct. 21 and 27. In each incident, the colliding vehicle was going extremely slow, Mason said.
The last time a student was taken to the hospital due to a bus crash was in 2019. A student was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center with soreness after a bus crash on Sept. 30 of that year.
Ian Munro contributed to this report.
