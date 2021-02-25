Rockingham County Public Schools has updated its meal plan to reflect the needs of students, which continues to change as life progresses during the pandemic.
RCPS will continue with the A/B alternating schedule it adopted for all students, except for the youngest in grades prekindergarten, kindergarten and first grade.
All students can receive free breakfast and lunch at school. Additionally, all students can take home meals from school for the weekdays that they are not in the building.
Students in school on Monday and Thursday can leave in the afternoon with meals for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Students in school on Tuesday and Friday can depart in the afternoon with meals for Wednesday, Thursday and Monday. Pre-K through first grade students can take home meals for Wednesday each week.
Home Learning Academy students and any other child not physically present can take home meals for all five weekdays will continue to be available in each high school attendance area. The five schools listed below provide this take-home meal service between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursday afternoons. Holiday weeks and inclement weather may alter the schedule.
The pickup schools are:
- Plains Elementary School
- East Rockingham High School
- Montevideo Middle School
- J. Frank Hillyard Middle School
- Wilbur Pence Middle School
Although Harrisonburg City Public Schools is preparing to welcome back more students next month, changes have not been made to the take-home meal plan recently, said Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition.
"As more kids enter school, there will be less students who will need to pick up or have their meals delivered, since they will have breakfast and lunch at school, but those services will continue since we still have lots of virtual learners," Early said.
