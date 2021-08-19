At the end of last month, the Rockingham County School Board sent out a press release saying it would not adopt any new transgender student rights policies because legal counsel felt the school division’s current inclusivity policy, which encompasses gender identity, was sufficient to meet the requirements of the law.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said the press release, as opposed to a discussion and vote by the board on the General Assembly’s mandate that all school divisions adopt policies to protect transgender student rights, was not meant as an attempt to evade the issue.
“Deescalation and avoidance are two different things,” he said. “It’s about reframing of the conversation, which is what I want to focus on.”
Scheikl said that with the issue of transgender rights, as well as mask-wearing and critical race theory, the conversation usually escalates and the only voice left being heard is the loudest, whether it’s an accurate voice or not.
“There are no new policies or suggested policy revisions before the Rockingham County School Board expressly related to the treatment of transgender students,” the press release stated. “After thorough review and consideration, Rockingham County Public Schools believes that current policies align with the many federal and state legal obligations involving schools.”
The press release came after a July meeting that saw more than 200 people pack the Rockingham County Administration Center and voice their opinions on transgender rights for more than 90 minutes.
One of the biggest misconceptions about model policies released by the Virginia Department of Education for consideration by school divisions is that any student can decide what bathroom they want to use on any given day. Scheikl has said this is not the case.
However, a student will be able to use the bathroom that aligns with the continued asserted gender identity, as per the law. This means that if a transgender male student wants to use the men’s bathroom, it’s because they have had discussions with teachers and school administrators and came to that understanding, Scheikl said.
By not formally adopting the model policies put forth by the VDOE, Scheikl said he doesn’t want that to give the impression that Rockingham County Public Schools does not care about transgender students. It is simply following the recommendation of the Virginia School Boards Association, which said that school divisions should adopt a general inclusivity policy that included protected students from discrimination based on gender identity, which RCPS already has.
By not adopting a 27-page policy with specific mandates, it allows the school division to adapt and work with students on a case-by-case basis and does not shoehorn it into strict specifics, Scheikl said.
At the end of the day, it’s about treating kids how they deserve to be treated, Scheikl said. If parents feel their child isn’t receiving the inclusivity they deserve, that will be addressed by the building administrators, Scheikl said.
“No transgender student, or any student, will be discriminated against,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.