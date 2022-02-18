It's no secret that there is a national teacher shortage affecting nearly every corner of the country. The issue is complex, and it means that school divisions are having to adapt and be proactive in how they recruit and retain teachers. The tried and true methods are not enough.
But for the last 22 years, with the exception of 2021, Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools have participated in the annual Shenandoah Valley Job Fair to meet candidates and find placements for open positions.
The job fair, like recruitment in general, has also changed over the years. Shawn Printz, director of human resources for HCPS, worked in the position in the mid-2000s until the 2010s. He returned to the position last year.
When Printz held the job previously, the job fair was a huge, all-day event and there was no shortage of teaching candidates in all fields.
In 2008, 527 people were registered to interview with the nine school divisions participating -- Rockingham County, Harrisonburg, Augusta County, Staunton, Waynesboro, Page County, Shenandoah County, Greene County and Madison County. This year only 136 are registered, and the event is only a half-day affair.
Printz said there is no one definitive reason why the numbers have dropped so significantly in a decade and a half, but there are logical assumptions that can be made. For example, there are more opportunities for teacher applicants. Instead of many candidates fighting over fewer positions, it's the other way around. For that reason, candidates don't necessarily need to attend a job fair and interview with multiple school divisions. They can have their choice.
There are also just fewer college and university graduates going into teaching.
While Printz said the annual job fair is "important for our recruitment," the times require adaptation. HCPS has begun its recruitment process earlier, hiring new teachers for the 2022-23 school year as early as January.
"We've already hired a few people before the job fair. Fifteen years ago, we didn't do that," Printz said.
There is also more competition for hiring qualified teaching candidates and therefore sometimes it's best to make an offer to someone ahead of time, instead of waiting for the job fair, which will be held this year at Harrisonburg High School on Feb. 26.
In January, HCPS sends out its intent to return forms to all employees. They are not binding, but it helps shape the picture of how many teachers and what positions will need to be hired for. Going into the job fair, Printz said the division will have an idea of how many candidates it is looking for, but the number is a moving target.
The Virginia Department of Education reports how many needed positions are unfilled for each school division. For the 2021-22 school year the top areas that HCPS has unfilled are:
- Business -- 33% unfilled
- Information technology -- 20% unfilled
- Biology -- 14% unfilled
Michele Judd has seen the change in recruitment over the years firsthand, having served as the human resources director for Rockingham County Public Schools for the last 14 years and counting.
Judd said the job fair, despite a steep decrease in participation, is still an important tool for RCPS when it comes to hiring.
"I'm excited to meet the candidates and I love the in-person format," Judd said. RCPS will attend the event with a variety of different administrators so that candidates interviewing for an elementary position, for example, can do so with that department head.
For there, candidates will be identified to head forward in the interviewing process. But for some school divisions, offers are made on the spot, Judd said.
This past July, RCPS added a recruitment role to the community outreach coordinator position. Katie LaPira was hired for the new position, which prior was just a community outreach position, Judd said.
LaPira has been working to market RCPS on social media and helping with job fairs across the state.
There are the highest unfilled positions for RCPS for the 2021-22 school year according to the VDOE:
- Interpreters -- 40% unfilled
- Marketing -- 25% unfilled
- Instructional technology resource teachers -- 19% unfilled
