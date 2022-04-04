GROTTOES — Retired Grottoes Police Chief Charles Lawhorne has been making sure kids in the Shenandoah Valley have a day to fish regardless of their skill level or their resources for the past 27 years.
With the exception of the last two years, the town of Grottoes has hosted Chief Charlie’s Kids Fish Day at Mountain View Park. Kids with any skill level ages 3 to 15 are able to fish and catch up to six rainbow trout from the park’s pond.
In honor of the event and the work that Lawhorne has put into it, on Saturday, the 25th annual fish day, the pond at Mountain View Park was renamed to honor Lawhorne.
“I’m very appreciative that they did that,” Lawhorne said. “But it’s always been about the kids.”
In 1994, Lawhorne was looking for an event in Grottoes specifically for the kids. He worked with the Virginia Game Commission to see if the pond in Mountain View Park could be stocked with trout for kids to have a day to fish.
What Lawhorne learned was that the South River that supplied the water to the pond would also have to be supplied with trout. What transpired was 1.4 miles of stocked trout, the longest tributary in Virginia.
Saturday was a cool April day, but the lack of wind made it feel warmer. Grottoes Police Chief Jason Sullivan said they weren’t keeping track of how many fishers they had that day, but estimated it to be in the hundreds.
Brandon Shifflett of Grottoes, along with his sons Jacob and Carson, maxed out the number of rainbow trout they were allowed to catch at six each in three hours.
Carson also won a raffle and won a trip to the water park at Massanutten.
Brandon Shifflett said he enjoyed fishing with his sons and they planned to smoke the 12 trout that Carson and Jacob caught.
By midday Kinsey Reed, 13, of Fishersville, was pretty sure she had caught the biggest trout of the day at 9 and 8/10 inches with the help of her grandfather. Kinsey had no trouble reeling in the large trout but as she was pulling it onto shore her line broke and her grandfather stepped in with a net to finish the job.
“If it’s not the biggest, I want to see the fish that beats it,” Kinsey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.