The 61st Shenandoah Regional Science and Engineering Fair, serving high school and middle school students, was held at James Madison University on March 10, according to a press release.
According to the press release, Susan Fream, director of the Massanutten Regional Governor’s School, said a number of governor’s school students competed in the regional science fair and won the following awards:
Susan Deloney, Harrisonburg High School, certificate of merit for an outstanding science project by the Virginia Dental Association.
Susan Deloney and Iris Cessna, also Harrisonburg High School, second place in the environmental science category.
Joseph Wimer, Broadway High School, first place in behavioral science category.
Penny Fries, East Rockingham High School, first place in environmental science category.
Stella Alexiou, Harrisonburg High School, along with a research team from HHS, won first place in environmental engineering category.
Katie Marston, Luray High School, also competed.
Wimer, Fries and Alexiou will be competing virtually at the Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair in April.
Kara Bates, a natural resource and ecology teacher at Massanutten Regional Governor’s School, worked with the science fair students.
