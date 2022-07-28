As a last wish, a dying Sentara Hospice Services patient named Cheryl wanted to present her 14-year-old daughter with a quilt made of clothes the daughter had worn throughout the years, but didn’t have enough time to finish it.
In her last days, Sentara Hospice Staff jumped into action, helping Cheryl plan the quilt, which featured a large lighthouse design. The staff promised to complete it for Cheryl after she died and gave it to Cheryl’s young daughter as a beacon of hope in her time of grief, according to the Sentara Hospice System website.
The finished quilt also became the inspiration for Sentara Hospice Services Camp Lighthouse, a retreat coming to the area for the first time on Oct. 1-2 at the Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center in Keezletown. I aims to help young children and teens who recently lost close loved ones to any cause.
The two-day camp experience is for both children and a responsible adult who comes with them. Breaking off into an adult group and multiple kids groups by age, campers get to have fun and relax, while honoring their loved one, talking about their own grief with peers and learning ways to cope with the loss, said Jennifer Mann, bereavement coordinator for Sentara Hospice in Harrisonburg and camp manager.
“Kids as they move into their teenage years, their peer relationships become more important,” Mann said. “They can express their grief and feel their grief with kids their own age.”
The program takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Activities will include archery, music therapy, group discussions and crafts. The camp concludes with a special memorial service, honoring all the loved ones together.
“Grief still carries a lot of stigma,” Mann said. “People aren’t always encouraged to express their grief in front of others.”
The camp is open to any child in grades K-12 who has lost a loved one within the last two years and an adult -- such as a parent or grandparent -- to come with them. Campers can come from anywhere and do not need to be Sentara Hospice clients. Additionally, Mann said they can come to camp grieving loved ones who died from any cause.
“We don’t really discriminate the type of loss. We want them to get support no matter what happened,” Mann said.
Registration for camp is ongoing until it starts, Mann said. It costs $20 to register, but the fee is waived if the family can’t afford it.
“We really want the kids and the adults to leave with new tools to help them cope,” Mann said.
Mann said the camp is staffed by Sentara Hospice staff and specially trained volunteers, many who experienced loss of their own when they were young. The camp has taken place in the Hampton Roads area since 2006, but is coming to the Valley for the first time this year.
“They’re really tapping into what they wish they had as kids and channeling that into helping kids now,” Mann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.