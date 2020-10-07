When Del. Chris Runion moved to Bridgewater with his family in the 1980s, the name “Rosetta Ann Walton Harris” seemed to pop up wherever he went.
Harris was elected to the Bridgewater Town Council in 1986 and joined the ranks of Nancy Trout as being the first women elected to the governing body. Harris served on the council for 28 years, including 20 as vice mayor, before retiring in 2016.
On June 25, Harris died at the age of 85 after an eight-year affliction of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
While Runion did not know her personally, he knew of the impact she left on the town and the kind of trailblazer she was. In her honor, the Bridgewater delegate filed a resolution during the General Assembly’s special session.
“It’s important to recognize her,” Runion, R-Bridgewater, said Wednesday.
What sparked Runion to file the resolution was the events Harris was able to bring to Bridgewater while serving on Town Council, such as the Summer’s End Labor Day celebration and annual Christmas tree lighting.
“[Those events] were pretty groundbreaking,” he said.
Harris’ first accomplishment on council was establishing the Bridgewater Community Center, which was completed in 1996. Up until 2019, the community center was a place for council members to hold monthly meetings, as well as a gathering place for residents.
In a literal sense, Harris left her mark on the town by initiating the design and adoption of the Bridgewater flag.
Harris also was responsible for establishing the Oakdale Park summer concert series, which has since been renamed the Harris summer concert series, according to the resolution.
“All the things Rosetta did for the community were appreciate more now,” Runion said.
Outside of her role on Town Council, Harris worked with the Virginia Association for Family and Community Education and served 12 years on the association’s board. She also served as its president from 1989 to 1991.
“Her steadfast commitment to the organization is memorialized today through the Rockingham County chapter’s Rosetta Walton Harris Scholarship,” the resolution stated. “And to honor her years of service on behalf of the citizens of Bridgewater; a local park was named the ‘Dinkel-Harris Gateway to Bridgewater’ upon her retirement in 2016.”
Harris is remembered as being an active member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, where she first met current Mayor Ted Flory. In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Flory said whether in church, at council or out in the community, Harris’ demeanor and grace were the same everywhere she went.
“She was a gem. Soft spoken, friendly, helpful — all attributes that would serve her very well on the Bridgewater Town Council,” he said.
As Runion continues his journey of being an elected official, he said he can understand the commitment Harris took to serve Bridgewater well and the amount of time she was away from family to do the job right.
“Rosetta had a true and deep commitment to the community and the commonwealth,” he said.
As stated in the resolution, Harris was a beloved civic leader who inspired countless individuals through her kind and generous spirit and the resolution shall serve as respect for her memory by the House of Delegates.
