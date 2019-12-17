ELKTON — When Amy Johnson took over as librarian at East Rockingham High School this year, she wanted to do something that would entice students to use the space more and to see it in a different light.
"It wasn't being used much and students don't come for the books," she said.
After brainstorming with the technical education teacher, Kyle Gillenwater, they collaborated to create some fun games that could draw students to the library and create a space that was also a place to relax.
Part of the curriculum for tech ed is to create bird houses, Johnson said. Gillenwater saw this as an opportunity to create something authentic that students will actually use.
"So they're not making bird houses, they're making games for us," Johnson said.
After reorganizing the library into a quad-system, she left one square open for just the games that the tech ed students were creating.
First came the giant Jenga, and then the giant Connect Four, after that cornhole boards and a large Twister board that wouldn't move when used.
Most recently, a Lego station has been added as part of the library transformation.
"I wanted it to have a community center-type feel," Johnson said.
It was important to make sure the endeavor was cost effective. The library receives money for books, but not for this. Fortunately, everything was built by East Rockingham students.
While Johnson wanted to draw students to the library, she didn't expect to hear from students that one of the best parts of the new library is getting away from Chromebooks for a little while.
"You don't expect to hear students say they want less screen time," Johnson said.
For freshmen Owen Garshwiler, Dannia Gomez and Natalee Aldrich, the new game section offers a break from studying.
"It's mind intensity all day and this is a break from that," Garshwiler said, adding that it was nice to talk with his friends about something other than studies.
Gomez said the library is now a space where she can come to do research and do something fun when she needs a break.
Aldrich added: "I've never seen anything like this before."
Now that East Rockingham has gone to an A-B schedule, meaning they have four classes one day and another four the next day, more students are able to incorporate a study hall into their schedule, Johnson said. This means more students are spending time in the library and taking advantage of the revamped space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.