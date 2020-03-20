Despite a warmer winter season, Bridgewater’s ice skating rink at Generations Park brought in the highest revenue it has seen since opening in 2015.
For the 2019-20 season, there were a total of 13,237 skating sessions that brought in more than $106,000 in revenue. Megan Byler, the town’s public works director, said an increase in session fees and skate rental fees caused a jump in revenue compared to the 2018-19 season, when total revenue was just over $102,000.
“We were very pleased with this season,” she said.
With its first season in 2015, revenue at the ice rink was $56,556. Five seasons later and the ice rink is close to doubling its revenue due to an increase in rates since starting in 2015.
With temperatures rising through the winter season, the ice rink had to close for seven days. During the ice rink’s second season, town staff had to close it for 10 days, but still saw an increase in revenue. This last season marks the second highest amount of days the rink had to close due to weather.
“We cannot control the weather, so we try to focus on that,” Byler said.
Of the days the ice rink had to close, Byler said four fell on a weekend and three during a holiday break.
“The weekends and holiday break are the busiest days of the season for us,” she said. “Any decline that is noted is probably due to having to be closed on those days.”
Overall, the season saw a decline in skate sessions, B-Rec skate sessions, Bridgewater College skate sessions and all other sessions. From 2018-19 to 2019-20, there were 1,368 fewer skate sessions, the lowest skating season since opening.
As the skates are put away for the year, Byler said the highlight of the season was the holiday season.
“Certainly, the busiest time, but everyone is in great spirits,” she said.
