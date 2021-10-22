There is still work to be done on a proposed ordinance and policy for ground-mounted solar energy facilities in Rockingham County as revisions continue to be made.
During the most recent Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Attorney Thomas Miller provided board members with an updated copy of the proposed ordinance and policy, which included the requested amendments from the Sept. 22 meeting.
The updated ordinance included additional clarifications for the aggregate cap and per-site acreage cap.
Miller said he was instructed to include a per-site acreage cap in the ordinance, which has been set to 60 acres for large solar energy facilities permitted by special-use permit on land zoned prime agriculture.
The per-site acreage cap will not apply to large ground-mounted solar facilities in planned development zoning districts, industrial zoning districts or public service districts.
The acreage limit can be changed at a later time if the board approves the ordinance, Miller said.
In addition to the per-site acreage cap, Miller said an exception was included for the board’s consideration.
The exception states that up to three individual facilities may occupy more than 60 acres up to a maximum of 200 acres per site.
Miller said the exception leaves room to allow for a few solar facilities to be bigger if approved.
A section of the ordinance that still needs guidance from the board is the distance allowed between each large solar energy facility, as well as if the distance requirements will be applied to solar facilities requiring a special-use permit or permitted by right.
The aggregate cap, or total number of acres that could be used for ground-mounted large solar energy facilities that require a special-use permit or rezoning, continues to be set at no more than 1,800 acres. Any special-use permit or rezoning approved for a ground-mounted large solar energy facility will count toward the aggregate cap.
Miller said another proposed change included community meeting requirements for large solar energy facilities.
Community meetings are required to be held no more than six months prior to the submission of a request for all solar energy facilities requiring a special-use permit. The meeting will be open to the public, held within 1 mile of the proposed facility or nearest location open to the public, and adjacent property owners are to be notified of the meeting within 14 days.
The purpose of the meeting will be to give residents the opportunity to review application materials, ask questions and provide feedback to the applicant, according to the proposed ordinance.
The final modification to the ordinance focused on the reclamation plan and removal of solar facilities.
The solar ordinance will require all above-ground and underground infrastructure to be recycled or reused as part of a removal plan. All materials removed from the site, however, are to be transferred to a reclamation or repurposing facility that specializes in recycling, reclaiming or repurposing solar facility materials.
All ground-mounted solar facilities will still have a maximum height limit of 15 feet.
All solar energy facility structures, racks and associated facilities shall have a nonreflective finish or appearance. Solar panels should be designed to maximize absorption and minimize glare toward adjoining properties and upward toward aircraft.
A ground-mounted large solar facility over an impervious surface will be permitted within eight zoning districts by right, including industrial, general business and planned neighborhood. Ground-mounted solar facilities not installed over impervious surfaces are allowed in seven zoning districts by right, including planned industrial and commercial development.
A special-use permit will be required for a large solar facility in prime and general agriculture, general and neighborhood business, rural village, industrial and public services zoning districts.
Ground-mounted small solar facilities, not to exceed 2 acres, will be allowed by right in all zoning districts.
No action on the proposed solar ordinance and policy has been taken by the board as of Thursday. The next Board of Supervisors meeting is Wednesday.
