Addison Ritchie was prepared to attend Virginia Tech after being wait-listed by his first-choice school — the U.S. Military Academy.
But a week after accepting his new higher education path, Ritchie’s dad called to him from downstairs while he was in his room. Ritchie had a phone call.
“I picked up thinking ‘we’ll see who this is,’” he said.
The person on the other end was not who Ritchie was expecting, to say the least.
It was former U.S. House of Representatives member Bob Goodlatte. On his application to West Point, Ritchie had asked Goodlatte for his recommendation, which is required for entry in the prestigious military academy.
Goodlatte said “I got you a spot, do you still want to go?” Ritchie recalled.
And that was that.
The 2017 graduate of Broadway High School was about to become the first in the school’s history, officials confirmed, to attend and graduate from West Point.
And graduate Ritchie did in May.
It wasn’t always an easy path. Freshman year at West Point, Ritchie and his fellow cadets were not given much freedom. They weren’t allowed to wear anything but uniforms, even on the weekends. They had chores, such as taking out the upperclassmen’s trash, or sweeping the hallways, on top of their military training and academics.
And then Ritchie’s senior year was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was quarantined along with his classmates at the New York school. Ritchie didn’t see his family from July of last year until December.
But he took comfort in his 30 company-mates, with whom he had been together all four years at West Point.
“That first year when it got really gloomy and gray and cold in the winter I always knew I could ask them for help,” Ritchie said.
His success at West Point was not a surprise to his parents or former teachers.
Broadway High School Principal Donna Abernathy said of Ritchie: “Addison is a kind young man who encompasses strong character, solid values, unwavering faith, and has a deep love of family. Broadway High School is very proud of him for accomplishing one of his life goals of attending and graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Our school community looks forward to watching Addison as he undoubtedly embarks on what will be a distinguished military career.”
Ritchie was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Armor branch and will report to Fort Carson, Colo., for his first assignment following training in Fort Benning, Ga. He reports in a week.
Ritchie said he hopes that other students in the community can see his acceptance and graduation from West Point and know that they can do it, too.
“Applying to West Point, or any service academy can seem like a daunting task,” he said. “But if you put your mind to it and work hard, you can do it.”
