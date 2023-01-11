On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors selected Dewey Ritchie as its chair for 2023.
Ritchie represents election District 1, which includes the incorporated towns of Broadway and Timberville and the communities of Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring, and Tenth Legion.
Ritchie, a Republican, was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2020. He is a retired Rockingham County deputy sheriff, a position he held for 39 years.
It will be Ritchie's first stint as chairman.
Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison held the position in 2022. Ritchie recognized Wolfe-Garrison's leadership during the past year.
The board chair oversees the running of meetings and represents the county at numerous functions.
The board also unanimously selected Bill Kyger as vice-chair.
Kyger, a Republican, represents District 4, which includes the towns of Mount Crawford and Bridgewater, the North River area, and the communities of Briery Branch, Montezuma, Pleasant Valley, Ottobine, and part of Hinton.
Kyger is a retired government teacher at Turner Ashby High School and has served on the board since 1988. He is not seeking reelection in 2023.
