If a developer wanted to propose a solar project in Rockingham County, it will not enter a siting agreement with officials, according to a resolution passed by the county's board of supervisors last week.
State code allows local governments to enter into siting agreements with businesses and investors who plan to develop large-scale solar projects, according to the resolution. Terms and conditions allowed in a siting agreement include, but aren't limited to, financial compensation to the county to address items set out in a locality's capital improvement plan, its fiscal budget or its fiscal fund balance policy, according to state code.
But with the resolution passed by the Board of Supervisors last Wednesday, if a developer wanted to propose a financial contribution to a project listed in the county's capital improvements plan, unrelated to the proposed solar project, for example, the county wouldn't entertain the offer.
Negotiation and adoption of siting agreements could take place prior to public hearings for a land-use request, the resolution states. A siting agreement could also be entered into before the County considered the land-use request, according to the resolution.
"Whereas, it is the view of the Board of Supervisors of Rockingham County that entering into such an agreement, and even commencing discussions about such an agreement, prior to the completion of the openly and publicly debated legislative process of determining whether the land use is appropriate for the County as proposed, inappropriately biases the legislative process," the resolution states.
As described in state code, siting agreements may supersede a locality's zoning ordinance, effectively amending the ordinance by a private negotiation and for the benefit of a single landowner rather than the public's comments during a mandated public hearing, according to the resolution.
"...[I]t is the view of the Board of Supervisors that the negotiation of, and possible terms and conditions of, siting agreements violates wise principles and precepts of land use law long established and practiced in the Commonwealth, and, in fact, required by statute in all context other than solar projects," the resolution states.
The resolution was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors at its Wednesday meeting. Board members noted that the county makes decisions on land-use, and not a source of revenue.
"This [solar siting agreement] doesn't feel good to us," said Supervisor Bill Kyger. "This is not us."
