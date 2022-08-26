Without much fanfare, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved delegating its federal American Rescue Plan Act money to supporting broadband infrastructure and salaries and benefits for fire and rescue personnel.
No comments were made regarding the ARPA allocation during Wednesday’s public hearing.
All supervisors were present and voted for the allocation.
Trish Davidson, assistant county administrator, said Rockingham County received $15.9 million in ARPA funding. The Board of Supervisors in June approved a $4 million allocation for the 2021-22 fiscal year for salaries and benefits for fire and rescue personnel, because the department has been on the “front lines” of responding and assisting with the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The board’s action Wednesday approved $6 million of ARPA funding to fire and rescue personnel, and $5.9 million to support broadband infrastructure in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Davidson said Rockingham County is participating in a regional broadband program, and the county would also use $2.98 million from its general fund reserve, totaling an $8.9 million for the project.
The broadband initiative is provided through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and its Virginia Telecommunication Initiative. It includes Rockingham, Augusta, Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock and Warren counties.
Davidson said the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission is the fiscal agent for the project, and the total amount of the grant application is $96 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.