The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted its budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Wednesday.
The budget, which totals $448 million, becomes effective July 1. District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said the budget process was the “most thorough” that he could remember.
In the budget, Rockingham County Public Schools will receive more than $70 million, a $2.5 million increase compared to the current fiscal year.
The budget also includes a 5% cost of living adjustment for all county employees.
It allows for 15 new fire and rescue employees at the North Area Rescue Station, which is set to open this fall off U.S. 11 north of Harrisonburg.
There are no increases to water and sewer rates.
On April 13, the Board of Supervisors set the real estate tax rate at 68 cents for every $100 of assessed value. This year, Rockingham County contracted Pearson’s Appraisers to complete the county’s reassessment of property values. The budget includes $250,000 to upgrade the county’s current assessment software to bring the reassessment process back in-house, which will take place in 2026.
At an April 27 meeting, supervisors voted to remove the county’s vehicle license fee. The annual fee was $20 for all cars, trucks and buses, and $7.50 for motorcycles.
Allocation of ARPA Funds
Supervisors approved a $4 million allocation for the current fiscal year for salaries and benefits to fire and rescue personnel using money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Trish Davidson, the county’s director of finance, said Rockingham County received $15.9 million in ARPA funding.
Davidson justified the proposal by noting that rescue personnel have been the most directly involved with the county’s COVID-19 response since the pandemic began in March 2020. Each staff member in the department worked multiple COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics in the city and the county, she said.
Other Business
In other business, work on the Taylor Spring Detention Basin will move forward, as the board accepted a $854,460 bid from Partners Excavating of Harrisonburg to construct the facility.
Partners was one of six contracting companies that submitted bids to try to fix multiyear flooding problems in the Lake Shenandoah area. According to county documents, the Taylor Spring Detention Basin would be designed to release water at a controlled rate, reducing the frequency of damaging floods downstream.
In February, Rockingham County received a $730,000 grant from state and federal agencies to build the new stormwater detention basin, proposed to be located on undeveloped land between the Barrington, Kentshire Estates, Lakewood, Taylor Spring and Taylor Grove subdivisions.
The first invitation to build was opened by county officials in April, but staff only received one bid at $1.8 million. Citing the high cost, supervisors rejected that bid.
“The process was certainly worth repeating,” said District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler.
Assistant County Administrator Casey Armstrong said the county requested a six-month extension from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which provided the grant funding.
Also, supervisors unanimously approved a rezoning request from Great Eastern Waterpark, which sought approval to merge two of its master plans to include a 4-acre, large scale ground mount solar facility behind Massanutten’s Water Park.
According to county documents, the proposed solar array will provide energy to the resort’s water park. County staff, and the county’s Planning Commission, recommended approval of the request.
