Consistent with staff’s recommendation, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors adopted a 68-cent real estate tax rate for every $100 of assessed value at its meeting Wednesday.
In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, county Finance Director Trish Davidson said the 68-cent rate would balance the county’s proposed expenditures. The current real estate tax rate is 74 cents per $100.
Rockingham County reassesses property values every four years. The most recent reassessment, which took effect this year, coincided with a large spike in real estate values seen across the region and country, leading to higher tax bills. For the county to bring in the same amount of real estate tax revenue as it did this fiscal year, the board would need to set the rate at 56 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The 68-cent rate will bring in an additional $10.5 million into county coffers, according to officials. Staff has proposed $2.5 million of that to go to schools, $1.5 million for debt services, $750,000 for fire and rescue, $800,000 for Virginia Retirement System contributions, a 5% increase for county employees at $1.5 million, and a $1.5 million apparatus replacement fund for emergency equipment.
Under a 68-cent tax rate, someone with a $250,000 property assessment would pay an additional $387 annually over the 56-cent rate, according to county documents.
Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison and Supervisors Rick Chandler, Bill Kyger and Mike Breeden voted in favor of the 68-cent rate, with Supervisor Dewey Ritchie in opposition.
In a previous work session, Davidson suggested eliminating the $20 vehicle license fee to relieve some of the burden on residents.
Ritchie said he voted against the real estate rate because he thought the county should keep the vehicle license fee and adopt a lower tax rate. The county could bring in $1 million from the vehicle license fee and set the real estate rate at 67 cents for a wash, he said.
Four people spoke regarding the tax rate, all recognizing the need for certain budget items like emergency personnel and raises for county employees, but encouraged supervisors to be diligent with what they are spending money on.
Chandler said more time and effort has been put into this budget than other ones he can remember. He said the most important job for local government is public safety and welfare, which is reflected in the proposed budget.
The proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year totals $448 million, said Stephen King, county administrator. Last year, supervisors approved a $402.9 million budget, but there’s been $15 million in amendments.
Supervisors did not adopt the budget Wednesday. The board is expected to vote on it on April 27.
King said the focus of the proposed budget is to adequately compensate county and school employees, and add positions in the fire and rescue department. It also funds the renovation and addition of the Elkton Area Response Station, and supports the sheriff’s department by adding a new road and jail deputies.
Additionally, King said the budget proposal funds increased operating needs of Middle River Regional Jail, and supports capital infrastructure upgrades in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, with the county paying $625,000.
