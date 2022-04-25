Country music singer-songwriter Dustin Lynch and Drew Parker will both play the grandstand at August’s Rockingham County Fair, the fair announced during its Kick-off Party on Friday.
The duo is scheduled to play on Aug. 17.
On Aug. 15, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, Nothing Fancy, and Caleb Bailey and Paine's Run will play the grandstand. And on Aug. 16, Zach Williams and Riley Clemmons will entertain the crowd.
Other highlights for the grandstand during fair week include the return of the rodeo on Aug. 18, Demolition Derby night on Aug. 19 and the farm pull and interstate tractor pull on Aug. 20.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.