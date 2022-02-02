The Rockingham County School Board will meet for a special meeting this morning to approve three bids for air handlers at various schools.
The meeting will be brief as there are only three action items. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in Central Office.
The first action item is for the replacement of air handlers at Plains Elementary School. The agenda item recommends that the contract go to the low bidder, Riddleberger Brothers Inc., in the amount of $547,345.
The second action item is for the replacement of an air handler and kitchen energy recovery units at Spotswood High School. The agenda item recommends to award the contract to, Riddleberger Brothers Inc. in the amount of $359,046.
The third agenda item is for rooftop air handler replacement at various schools: Fulks Run Elementary School, Ottobine Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School, Peak View Elementary School and Montevideo Middle School.
The recommendation is to award the contract to, Riddleberger Brothers Inc. in the amount of $378,267.
— Staff Report
