The Rockingham County School Board has called a special meeting for July 1 at 4 p.m. in the Andes Conference Room of the RCPS Central Office.
It is the intention of the School Board to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters. The School Board must vote on an personnel issues in open session after certifying its closed session.
Rockingham County Public Schools Central Office is located at 100 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg.
The next regularly scheduled School Board meeting will be on July 11 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
Public meetings may be viewed on the School Board's BoardDocs website. A link to the meeting will appear before the start of the meeting. The meeting agenda can also be viewed there.
— Staff Report
