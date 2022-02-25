The Rockingham County School Board will meet Monday, and among the topics on the agenda is approval of the 2022-23 school year calendar.
At the Jan. 10 School Board meeting, a starting point for the school calendar was presented to engage in a conversation with the School Board.
At the Feb. 14 meeting, two drafts of the calendar were presented to review and discuss. The School Board will approve one of those drafts for the 2022-23 school year.
The calendars presented had 175 instructional days and 22 days dedicated for teacher workdays, parent conferences and professional development.
One of the differences between the two calendars is the start date. Calendar A has a start date of Aug. 23. Calendar B has a start date of Aug. 24.
Rockingham County Public Schools also had discussions with Harrisonburg City Public Schools to align the calendars from both school divisions as much as possible.
The School Board will also discuss budget planning for the 2022-23 fiscal year and hear comments from the public.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School on Monday.
The meeting can also be viewed virtually. A link to the meeting will appear on the School Board's agenda website, BoardDocs, before the start of the meeting.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.