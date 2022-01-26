At the Rockingham County School Board meeting Monday, Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Mast presented budget requests for the 2022-23 operating budget.
The expenditure requests include $5 million for 5% raises for employees. It costs the school division $1 million per percent raise for employees.
It is possible that these costs could be offset by financial assistance from the state. The state budget often includes money for raises for Standards of Quality positions. SOQ positions are the minimum number of employees that a school division has to employ by law. All school divisions employ more employees than SOQ. Therefore, it's possible that Rockingham County Public Schools could see some money for raises from the state, but it will not be enough to pay for them entirely.
Mast said officials will know more about the revenue side at the next School Board meeting and after Gov. Glenn Youngkin releases his budget.
From there the House of Delegates and Senate will draw up their own budgets and eventually the General Assembly will pass a state budget.
RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl is expected to release a proposed budget in March based on the state and local revenue picture, as well as requested expenditures.
— Staff Report
