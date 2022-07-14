At the Rockingham County School Board meeting Monday, Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson gave an update on the school resource officer program and possible changes that could be forthcoming.
Attention on police response and school safety has been high following the killing of 19 students and two teachers in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. School divisions across the country have been asking what they could do differently and whether they are doing enough when it comes to school safety.
Rockingham County Public Schools currently has six SROs, one for Massanutten Technical Center, one for Rockingham Academy, and one each for the four high school zones. The SROs assigned to the four high school zones serve five schools each except the Broadway district SRO, who has six schools. There is also an SRO unit supervisor.
Hutcheson said the sheriff’s office and Rockingham County Public Schools have been re-evaluating their memorandum of understanding, which establishes the role of the SRO in the schools. Hutcheson said that oftentimes memorandums are too lengthy and therefore not efficient. However, the one between the sheriff’s office and the school division is only three to four pages and could include more detail, he said.
In addition, SROs and county SWAT teams completed an all-day training last week at Massanutten Technical Center based on an active shooter scenario.
Hutcheson said this is done every year during the summer when schools are empty.
“It was a well-coordinated event,” he said. “It’s something recent that we did and will continue to do.”
The issue of whether the school division needs more SROs has been debated recently, with School Board member Matt Cross being vocal about his support for an SRO in every school. This is something that Augusta County Public Schools has approved. Cross was not present at Monday’s meeting.
Hutcheson told the School Board on Monday that with the help of the school division, the sheriff’s office has applied for a grant that could be used to fund the hiring of SROs for the four middle schools.
The deadline for the grant is this week, but Hutcheson said Rockingham County submitted its application weeks ago. Although he could not promise that Rockingham County will be chosen to receive grant money, he said “we stand a pretty good chance” based on the criteria for the grant.
Hutcheson said he hopes to know more around the first of August. Even if Rockingham County receives enough grant funding to hire an SRO for every middle school, it’s not something Hutcheson is recommending.
He told the School Board that hiring one or two at a time is the best way to approach this process. It has to do with not biting off too much and also making sure there are qualified candidates available to apply because they want to do the job.
Hutcheson told School Board members and those in attendance that SROs are more than just security officers. They are “building relationships with students” working with staff and getting into the classroom. SROs “want to apply for that position. ... They are motivated and want to do it,” he said.
If Rockingham County receives grant money for more SROs, it has up to four years to use the money, Hutcheson said.
