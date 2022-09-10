Rockingham County officials plan to decrease the personal property tax rate for vehicles, but that doesn’t mean the bill is going down.
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a proposal to set the tax rate at $2.65 for every $100 of assessed value.
The current rate is $3 for every $100 of assessed value. Rockingham County last adjusted the rate for the 2017 fiscal year, raising it from $2.90 to $3 per $100.
“When we adopted the fiscal year 2023 budget, we didn’t really have a great picture of what personal property assessed values would be,” Finance Director Trish Davidson said. “...Now, we know assessed values have increased.”
If approved, the lower rate is not projected to yield a change in revenue for the fiscal 2022-23 budget, Davidson said. The budget anticipates $22.2 million in personal property tax revenue for the fiscal year, which began July 1.
The Rockingham County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office downloaded data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to formulate the rate to hold the line for the county’s budget, Davidson said.
According to Dan Cullers, commissioner of the revenue, vehicles registered in Rockingham County on Jan. 1 of each year are taxed. Vehicles not registered with the DMV are also subject to tax if the vehicle is normally garaged, stored or parked in the county, unless exempt by state law.
Personal property tax is assessed by the commissioner of the revenue based on the clean loan value listed in the National Automobile Dealers Association used car guide, Cullers said.
“The change in the bill may vary, depending on the make and model of the car,” Cullers said.
When Rockingham County finalized its budget this spring, supervisors voted to eliminate the vehicle license fee while setting the real estate tax rate at 68 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
The annual license fee was $20 for all cars, trucks and buses, and $7.50 for motorcycles.
Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison said the personal property tax rate adjustment for vehicles is “reasonable and responsible.”
“The hope is it will help to offset the increased value assessed,” she said Friday.
Personal property bills go out in October, and payments are due in December, Davidson said.
Supervisors are expected to take action on the proposal at the Sept. 28 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.