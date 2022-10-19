ELKTON — Rockingham County’s investment in emergency services in the eastern part of the county is moving along.
Elkton Town Council backed a plan on Monday to renovate and upgrade the Elkton Emergency Squad building by donating just over an acre of adjoining property along Blue and Gold Drive to make way for the project.
Rockingham County allotted $2.5 million in its fiscal 2022-23 budget to renovate the station.
All fire apparatus currently located in the downtown Elkton area would be moved to the renovated station once complete, said Jeremy Holloway, county fire and rescue chief.
Holloway said the county needed to upgrade and remodel the building on Blue and Gold Drive to house equipment and staff. The renovated structure would consolidate three existing buildings throughout Elkton into one centralized location.
“We want to make it user-friendly to paid staff and volunteers,” Holloway said.
Both fire and rescue and emergency medical services would be housed in the renovated building off of U.S. 33 and between the Elkton Area Community Center and Elkton Middle School.
Holloway said staff at the building on U.S. 33 on the west part of town would not be moved until the structure is upgraded, and bay space would still be needed downtown on the Terrace Avenue building until the renovations are finished.
“It really brings all the infrastructure in one building,” he said.
With Elkton donating the acre, county officials have “enough room to do the addition,” Holloway said.
The renovated building would also provide a faster response to areas north of Elkton, and first responders would save time due to all operations running out of one building.
Rockingham County will put out an invitation to bid for the project, and Holloway said he hopes to start construction within the next year.
“It’s going to be a while, but this is definitely something that, I think, will benefit the town and the county by getting all units responding out of one central location,” Holloway told council.
Town Council voted unanimously to donate the property and looked forward to seeing the project advance.
“The Rockingham County Fire Department requested this; I’m in favor of it,” said council member Jay Dean.
The Elkton location would be bigger than the county’s new response station located on U.S. 11 just north of Harrisonburg, which is “just about complete,” Holloway said.
Officials have said they expect construction on the building north of Harrisonburg to be complete in November.
