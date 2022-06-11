Rockingham County officials are considering new rules that would hold developers accountable when they submit conceptual site plans to county staff.
The staff-generated draft ordinance, which was tabled by the county’s Planning Commission on Tuesday, states that demonstrative materials submitted with a rezoning application shall become legally binding elements of the rezoning.
“The gist of this amendment is that any documents submitted with the rezoning application, whether it be building concept site plans, etcetera, will become a proffered condition of the rezoning,” said Kelly Getz, the county’s zoning administrator. “So if you don’t want it to be a part of a legally binding part of the rezoning, don’t submit it to us.”
Rhonda Cooper, the county’s director of community development, said submitting documents that aren’t legally proffered can be misleading to officials and the public.
“We want predictability,” she said.
Recently, two Harrisonburg men were seeking approval to rezone 2.5 acres of property from an agricultural district to a business district near Dayton. Proffer statements were not submitted, so all business uses would have been available if approved. The request was ultimately withdrawn by the applicants.
In April, the Board of Supervisors heard a rezoning request from Huber Group LLC, of Windermere, Fla., for plans to build a self-storage facility off of U.S. 33 near Rockingham Park. A rendering with the site plan, which was included with the documents, was not exactly what was to be built if approved, according to the developers.
With concerns over the application’s language, the Board of Supervisors tabled the request. It was later approved in May.
At the Planning Commission’s public hearing Tuesday, attorney Todd Rhea asked about the definition of “submitted” as it pertains to the draft ordinance.
“Oftentimes, in order to develop and work with staff and work with Planning Commission on complicated projects, and master plan projects, it’s necessary and helpful to submit and discuss non-binding portions,” he said. “I can understand why that might be confusing as to what is a proffered condition versus what is not a proffered condition, but I think that merits a little bit of discussion and clarification.”
Cooper said county staff will take Rhea’s feedback into consideration.
