A Rockingham County farmer has been named to an agricultural leadership position.
The Farm Credit of the Virginias announced that Kevin Craun has been elected to serve as vice chairperson of the organization's board of directors.
Farm Credit of the Virginias is a cooperative that provides more than $2 billion in financing to more than 12,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.
Craun owns and operates a 900-acre operation with his brother, supporting 190 dairy cows, 100 cow and calf pairs and dairy steers. He is director and chairperson of the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, a member of the Rockingham County Agriculture Stewardship Committee and he serves as a commissioner of the Virginia State Milk Commission, a press release said.
"I am humbled to be able to serve agriculture and our rural communities through my role as a member of the Farm Credit of the Virginias board of directors and an even more humbled to serve as vice chair," Craun said in the press release. "Together with the rest of the board, and under Jamie’s leadership, we will work to guide Farm Credit’s strategy and respond to the challenges confronting our producers and rural home and land owners."
Craun succeeds James "Jamie" Kinsey, who was elected to serve as chairman of the board of directors.
"Our Association is blessed to have a strong and reliable board of directors to guide our organization as we continue to grow and work to meet the needs of existing, new and prospective customer-owners. Our board is a dynamic and knowledgeable partner, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for our cooperative and valued customer-owners under the leadership of Jamie and Kevin," said Brad Cornelius, CEO of Farm Credit of the Virginias, in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.