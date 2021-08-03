The Rockingham Educational Foundation Inc has named Victoria Landis as its new executive director, according to a press release.
Landis joins REFI with extensive nonprofit experience, community involvement and a master's of business administration in innovation, the release says.
“We are excited for Victoria’s leadership and involvement with the foundation,"Susie Shomo, REFI chair, said in the release. "She will continue to momentum of the work that we do to support the student and teacher in Rockingham County."
REFI was established in 1994 to support the educational programs for both the students and staff of Rockingham County Public Schools.
Its mission is to secure private support for educational activities that benefit students and staff and fosters creative approaches to education through early literacy, educational grants, scholarships, the teacher supply depot, and teacher recognition, the release says.
— Staff Report
