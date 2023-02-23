Budget talks are underway in Rockingham County.
County officials held a work session Tuesday to discuss the draft budget for fiscal year 2024. There are no tax rate changes in the draft, Assistant County Administrator Trish Davidson said.
The work session’s goal was for county administration to hear the board’s feedback, Davidson said, on what should be proposed and changed before a final draft is presented.
She said the draft budget emphasizes the county’s initiatives to retain and recruit “excellent” employees, continue a focus on public safety, stay current with technology and security initiatives, continue the county’s vehicle replacement plan, and fund the first year of the capital improvement plan.
The draft includes a 5% cost of living increase for county employees. The county is undergoing a salary study that currently shows that the county’s pay scale is about 7 to 8% less than the “current market” — which includes about 15 nearby localities, Davidson said.
Regarding public safety, the draft includes two new fire and rescue captain positions to focus on training and safety, three additional firefighters, one new jail sheriff’s deputy and one new road deputy.
In response to questions from Supervisor Dewey Ritchie, Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway said that training for personnel is done locally and continuously. A safety captain will help ensure the welfare of county personnel and residents, Holloway said.
Construction on the Elkton Emergency Response Station is slated to begin in the 2024 fiscal year. County staff recommended increasing the county’s contribution to the apparatus replacement fund from $1.5 million to $2 million for the next three years.
Davidson said the draft has a $1,150,000 subtotal for technology and security initiatives.
“We don’t do technology just to be cutting-edge. We do it because we need it,” County Administrator Stephen King said.
The draft also uses $4,275,000 to fund the first year of the county’s proposed Capital Improvements Program. A CIP guides the construction or acquisition of capital projects for a rolling five-year period, but it doesn’t bind the board of supervisors to commit to carrying out any of the proposed projects. The Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of the CIP earlier this month.
The proposed budget funds for the CIP include $2.9 million from the fund reserve, with $875,000 for projects at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, $1.5 million to start funding the proposed recreation center, $150,000 in security initiatives and $400,000 for voting equipment. The school capital reserve will fund $1.3 million for improvements at Elkton and McGaheysville elementary schools.
Davidson also proposed an idea to create and establish a debt service fund to prepare for the five-year CIP, which can be done without having to raise taxes.
The public hearing for the draft budget is scheduled for the board of supervisors’ April 26 meeting. Supervisors will consider adopting the budget on May 10, Davidson said.
