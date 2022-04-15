SWIFT RUN GAP — Although Rockingham and Greene counties are literally divided by a mountain, government leaders and residents of both counties have often worked together and visited each other to achieve common goals.
In fact, it's common for travelers on Interstate 81 to "come across the hill" into Greene, and travelers on Va. 29 to come over into Rockingham, said Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, chair of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.
"That type of relationship building and that type of camaraderie among communities is what we need throughout the commonwealth," Wolfe-Garrison said.
On a windy Wednesday afternoon along the Skyline Drive entrance on Swift Run Gap, officials from both localities unveiled a new historical marker that joins the counties together.
The original marker was installed in 1928 and was rusty, said Alan Yost, the tourism director for Greene County. The new marker add more text and information about the counties, and is located along U.S. 33 near the Knights of the Golden Horseshoe historical marker, and monuments along Spotswood Trail at the top of the mountain.
Rockingham County was formed from Augusta County in 1777, and Harrisonburg was named its county seat just three years later, according to the marker.
"Settlers migrating south and west along the Great Wagon Road, a route first developed by Native Americans, encountered the natural bounty of the Shenandoah Valley," the marker reads.
The marker also says that Rockingham County's earliest European immigrants were predominately German-Swiss, English and Scots-Irish. It also notes Confederate Maj. Gen. Thomas J. 'Stonewall' Jackson's Valley campaign at Cross Keys and Port Republic in 1862, along the county's agricultural enterprises, and Mennonite and Church of the Brethren refugee resettlement programs.
The Greene County side of the marker says that the rural, Piedmont county was formed from Orange County in 1838 and named after Revolutionary War hero Nathanael Greene. In 1722, Virginia Lt. Gov. Alexander Spotswood issued the Octonia land grant to eight Virginians, according to the marker. The Octonia Stone, located about 5 miles from the marker, designates the westernmost edge of the nearly 24,000-acre grant.
William Stanard, heir to a portion of the grant, founded its county seat, Stanardsville, in 1794, the marker reads. The marker also noted the county courthouse is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. In the 1930s, 15% of Greene County's land was acquired to form Shenandoah National Park.
Deanna Gephart, chair of the Greene County tourism board, said Rockingham and Greene counties share a lot of similar interests regarding business and tourism, with both featuring parts of Shenandoah National Park and its Skyline Drive.
"This is an important thing that we all work together constantly, and keep each other in mind as we're sharing those same tourists and those same interests," she said.
Rockingham County borders Augusta, Albemarle, Shenandoah, Page and Greene counties in Virginia, and the West Virginia counties of Hardy and Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.