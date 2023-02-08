To plan for the future of Rockingham County, decision makers should have an understanding of the county today.
But while reviewing the demographics chapter of the county's draft comprehensive plan during a work session on Tuesday, county officials would like to see the final draft more Rockingham-focused.
Bridgewater-based The Berkley Group is assisting Rockingham County in its comprehensive plan rewrite, a state-mandated document that aims to guide localities in planning for the future. Representatives from The Berkley Group presented the draft chapter titled "People and Place," which featured data on population trends, economy, housing, transportation and community health.
During the work session, officials said they'd like to see the full story of Rockingham County told in the document, and for the draft to provide more context and clarity to some of the figures being shown in the plan.
"We're not asking to suppress data we don't like ... we just want to tell the full story of Rockingham County," said Rhonda Cooper, the county's director of community development.
Some members of the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors mentioned some accuracy issues in the county's history section of the draft.
Another example, Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison noted, was the draft plan states that 6.3% of Rockingham County has an educational attainment of less than 9th grade. She said some in the county only attend to eighth grade due to their beliefs, which isn't mentioned in the draft chapter.
Additionally, many of Rockingham County's major employers are reliant on skilled labor, but the availability of skilled labor is nowhere in the draft, Wolfe-Garrison said.
"It feels to me like we need to identify in Rockingham, what are the things in people and places that are most advantageous, and emphasize that; and what are those things that are going to influence it," Wolfe-Garrison said. "...We need to focus on what is Rockingham doing specific to Rockingham."
Representatives from The Berkley Group said the data referenced in the draft came from the U.S. Census, the American Community Survey, the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center, Virginia Housing Forward, the Virginia Employment Commission, the USDA, the EPA, federal reserve economic data and VDOT.
The draft states that Rockingham County is the second fastest growing county in the Shenandoah Valley region, and is expected to continue growing over the next 30 years. More people are coming to the county than leaving it.
It states that the county has a strong economy supported by a variety of industries, and that the unemployment rate is low. Home list prices in the county have increased over time with a median listing price of $365,000, it states, and officials requested that statistic be changed to the average sales price.
County residents are car-dependent, the draft states, and the average commute time to work is 21.7 minutes. Officials did ask for more clarity regarding community health statistics; the draft chapter states that areas in northwestern and eastern Rockingham County are "food deserts," although both the Elkton and Grottoes area have full-service grocery stores.
"I think it's a little insulting where there actually are food deserts, when this is not one," Wolfe-Garrison said.
Officials are also to mull the plan's vision statement, which The Berkley Group drafted through feedback from county supervisors and planning commissioners from their work session in January.
The draft vision statement currently reads: "As Rockingham County grows and evolves over the next 20 years ... We will continue to prioritize community values and take action through transparent decision-making to maintain a high quality of life, a welcoming community, and a desirable place to work and raise a family, while protecting our agricultural history and rich natural resources.
"We will welcome jobs in a variety of industries to provide employment opportunities and prosperity for all, with careful adaptation to respond to changing community needs over time," it continued. "We will grow strategically to relieve development pressure on agricultural lands by providing public infrastructure and services that support new growth around the seven incorporated Towns and the City of Harrisonburg."
Cooper suggested the last sentence say that the county should grow strategically "in order to guide development away from" agricultural lands, and provide public infrastructure and services that support new growth around the incorporated towns, McGaheysville and Massanutten, and the city. She said that's been the goal for the past 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.