Neighbors of a proposed rezoning that could possibly make way for two yurt campsites off of Hensley Hollow Road in East Rockingham rallied against the request at Tuesday’s Rockingham County Planning Commission meeting.
Lindsey Severt seeks to rezone about 14.5 acres just past the end of Hensley Hollow Road to an agricultural district. County planner Dylan Nicely said the two parcels are part of the Hensley Hollow Farm subdivision, and are currently zoned for residential or recreational use.
In August, county staff issued a zoning violation against the property, because the two yurts are not permitted in the current zoning. Nicely said if rezoned to agricultural, Severt could apply for a special-use permit to continue operating the campground.
“We just want to be able to continue doing what we were already doing,” Severt told commissioners.
Severt said she’d purchase a tractor to service the stretch of road from her driveway to the state maintained road, and “would be more than happy to help with other portions of the road.” She said she wanted to be a good neighbor.
Eight people told commissioners they were against the proposal, citing concerns with access for an emergency response up Hensley Hollow Road, traffic on the road, and what they said was poor behavior from the yurts’ previous renters.
“In the times that we live in now, I don’t know who’s coming in,” said Hensley Hollow Road resident Susan Shifflett.
She, along with some others, said living on Hensley Hollow Road is like a “family community.” People live up there for the peace and tranquility, which the rental properties would disrupt, she said.
Carter Miller said his biggest concern was a fire starting and expanding with the camping atmosphere, and that fire and rescue squads coming up Hensley Hollow Road to respond would be “ludicrous” and “a disaster waiting to happen,” because of the tight mountain road. Miller said approving the request would be “spot zoning,” a statement Commissioner Keith Sheets said he agreed with.
“The road structure doesn’t support it,” Sheets said. “I do see it as spot zoning, if we take those two pieces out and change those to [agricultural,] what’s to prevent [neighbors] or anybody else, we would have no justification to say that you couldn’t do it also. And over time, we could turn Hensley Hollow into Hensley Hollow campground.”
Sheets and commissioners Bill Loomis, Michael Harvey, Jordan Rohrer and Kevin Flint voted to recommend denial of the request.
Ridgeview Development Tabled
In other business, the Planning Commission tabled a rezoning from Travis Lam and Ridgeview Development, on 4.43 acres along U.S. 33, just north of Stone Spring Road, to make way for a 53-unit town home development named Ridgeview Development.
The development features a 53-unit town home development with private streets, and landscaping and a turn lane along U.S. 33. The shared-use path would be extended along the site’s frontage, and the developer would establish a property owner’s association to maintain the property.
Commissioners said they tabled the rezoning to get further clarification on some questions that were raised.
Engineer Ed Blackwell, representing the developer, told commissioners he disagreed with the county’s staff report and analysis, and that the developer is working with county staff. The best use for the land is residential, he said, and the county’s fire marshal has no concern with the property’s rezoning or the proposed housing development. There is interconnectivity with the project, Blackwell said.
‘Character Of The Mauzy Interchange’
Commissioners also recommended approval of a request from Patricia Sellers, to rezone a seven-acre portion of a 197-acre parcel located along the exit 257 interchange at Mauzy, to agricultural uses. The remaining 190 acres is currently zoned for agricultural, and an approved rezoning would remove the current split-zoning, Nicely said.
“I’m making this rezoning request from business to agriculture because I’m committed to preserving the rural and agricultural character of the Mauzy interchange,” Sellers said.
This summer, Mauzy residents and community members banded to oppose a proposed travel center off of the exit 257 interchange. Those residents, including Sellers, told county officials to keep the county’s agricultural integrity.
Two of those residents Tuesday spoke in support of Sellers’ request, and said they were also speaking on behalf of others in the area.
Flint said the property’s zoning “doesn’t really make sense for this parcel,” and recommended Sellers’ request be approved. The land was originally zoned for business in 1985, and would not meet the current zoning requirements of the business district if it were proposed to be rezoned today, according to county officials.
