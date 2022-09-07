The Rockingham County Planning Commission on Tuesday gave its support to three proposed housing developments, all located just south of Harrisonburg.
Commissioners unanimously voted to recommend approval of a request from Cathcart Properties Inc., of Charlottesville, to rezone about 19 acres between Apple Valley and Stone Spring roads to a planned multifamily development. Draft plans show a 271-unit housing development with other amenities, such as a clubhouse, pool, playground, dog park, multipurpose court, car wash and trash compactor.
The draft shows an apartment building with 72 units, four buildings with 42 units, one building with 28 units and a building with three multiplex units. None of the buildings would exceed four stories. The development would include 582 parking spaces.
A public hearing for the proposal, named the Wentworth, was continued to Tuesday’s meeting to give the developer time to address concerns regarding access to the development raised by the Virginia Department of Transportation, according to Kayla Yankey, county planner.
Yankey said Tuesday that access to the development would be on Port Hills Drive, which VDOT will take into its maintenance system. The revised master plan showed a parking lot drive aisle to connect Stone Spring Road to Port Hills Drive, and an additional access road will connect Apple Valley Road to Port Hills Drive by the time the project is complete.
In response to a question from Planning Commission Chair Bill Loomis, Cathcart CEO Todd Dofflemyer said construction on the Wentworth would start within a year of its approval.
Cathcart Properties also owns and operates the Reserve at Stone Port and Bellaire at Stone Port, near the proposed site. At the Planning Commission’s August meeting, Dofflemyer said the Wentworth will be a luxury option for a diverse group of clientele, whether it be James Madison University students, Sentara RMH Medical Center employees or families and retirees.
”With the changes that were made, I’m pretty much in favor,” Commissioner Michael Harvey said.
Boyers Crossing
After plans to develop the northeast intersection at Port Republic and Boyers roads failed last summer, the Planning Commission on Tuesday backed a different request from S&B Ventures of Mount Crawford to rezone about 5.7 acres to a planned neighborhood district.
A draft site plan shows four buildings for town homes, two apartment buildings and another building slated for mixed use.
Attorney Todd Rhea said the applicants, Bob and Nikoo Bakhitar, acquired the property in January. The applicants, who also own and operate CrossKeys Vineyards, worked to develop a plan that would address the concerns raised by neighbors last year by removing the apartment building along Boyers Road and eliminating the mini-storage facility.
”We made a concerted effort to communicate with the surrounding communities and circulate plans early to neighbors for comments and concerns,” Rhea said. “While we cannot solve all the issues stemming from the growth and changing character of Boyers Road, we did listen and respond individually to all folks who reached out to us and provided feedback.”
Like the Wentworth, construction on Boyers Crossing would commence within a year of the project’s approval, Rhea said.
No one else spoke for or against the proposal.
County planner Dylan Nicely said the parcel is designated in Rockingham County’s comprehensive plan as a mixed-use center, and is located in the Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood Center part of the Stone Spring Urban Development Area. County staff finds the proposal consistent with the Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood Center, Nicely said.
The proposal would not have a substantial impact on adjacent roadways, according to VDOT. As its proposed, access on Port Republic Road would be right-in, right-out only, and may require a right turn taper. Boyers Road access includes a full entrance with a proposed public street through the development.
Zephyr Hill
Plans for 55 town homes on 6.7 acres between Pear Street and the existing Cobbler’s Valley subdivision also received endorsement from the Planning Commission on Tuesday.
J&D Group asked to rezone the plot to planned neighborhood zoning. The proposal, named Zephyr Hill, includes common area and access to the city portion of the parcel, and would feature a public street extension of Saddler Street to Pear Street.
According to county documents, water and sewer for Zephyr Hill will be available through connections in the Cobbler’s Valley subdivision. Proposed amenities for Zephyr Hill residents include a walking path, playground equipment, benches and open space for activities.
The proposed buildings will vary between two and three stories.
