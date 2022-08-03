A proposed truck stop off of the Interstate 81 interchange in Mauzy narrowly received the endorsement of the Rockingham County Planning Commission.
At a meeting Tuesday, Commissioners Bill Loomis, Keith Sheets and Jordan Rohrer voted to recommend approval of Gas City LLC’s request to rezone 31.2 acres just north of U.S. 11 and Mauzy Athlone Road to a business interchange district.
Commissioners Kevin Flint and Michael Harvey voted against recommending approval. Flint, who represents the district in which the truck stop would be located, initially made a motion to recommend denial, which failed. Flint noted his concerns with traffic off and on the interstate, water and sewer issues, and questioned the project’s alignment with the county’s comprehensive plan.
About 40 people attended the meeting, most of whom left after the vote on the truck stop. The proposal has generated opposition from nearby property owners.
Leesburg-based Gas City proposes a 12,000-square-foot convenience store, a 12-vehicle fuel station, eight fuel pumps for trucks, a truck repair shop and a car wash on the site. A special-use permit would also be required for the proposal to go forward, but commissioners do not issue recommendations on special-use permits to the Board of Supervisors.
The rezoning request was tabled by the Planning Commission at its July meeting, where 10 people spoke in opposition and only one person spoke in favor.
According to its case report, Gas City proposes well water and a septic system for sewage, because there is no public water or sewer on-site. The waterworks would be regulated by the Office of Drinking Water, and the sewage disposal system is proposed to be a discharge system regulated by the Department of Environmental Quality.
Sheets said the Planning Commission’s role is to determine the best use of the land.
“I believe it does meet the requirements of [business interchange] zoning,” he said. “I also believe, as painful as it might be, that the correct place for a travel center is at an interstate entrance.”
Business interchange zoning was established by Rockingham County last year and aims to provide services to travelers on the interstate.
“September ‘21 is when [business interchange] zoning was passed and approved,” Loomis said. “So in reference to the comprehensive plan, we are now in the process of going over that, but you’re not going to find anything on the [business interchange] zoning because it didn’t exist.”
Flint said that while he was initially supportive of the request, outstanding concerns with traffic and water and sewer cast doubt in his mind.
“There’s no doubt that demand in the trucking industry for additional travel services along the corridor is extreme. And we should, as a land-use body, do everything we can to support the industry that serves an essential role in our economy,” Flint said. “With that being said, we also have a duty to use the land in the county that we have in a way that benefits all citizens in the county, not just those traveling through it.”
Flint also addressed claims he heard that the county’s rezoning process could be seen as illegitimate if approved because Gas City had already purchased the property before applying. Commissioners serve as a way to give back to the community, Flint said, and while tough decisions arise, they try to do what is best for the county. Attacks on commissioners’ personal integrity are “out of line,” he said.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider the rezoning and special-use permit next month.
No Action On Stone Port
In other business, commissioners continued a hearing on a rezoning request for a 271-unit housing development between Stone Spring and Apple Valley roads.
Cathcart Properties Inc., of Charlottesville, submitted the request to change a 3-acre business parcel and a 15-acre agricultural parcel to planned multifamily development just south of the Stone Spring Road and Peach Grove Avenue intersections.
Documents show seven apartment buildings, with no more than 271 multifamily units. The draft site plan is conceptual and could be subject to change.
County planner Kayla Yankey told commissioners that county staff recommended the public hearing be continued until the September meeting to give the developer time to address concerns presented by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
According to county documents, primary access to the development will be provided through Port Hills Drive. A secondary access road will be built from Stone Spring Road to Apple Valley Road through a public access easement.
As proposed, Yankey said, there would be a delay in VDOT accepting the access road from Stone Spring Road to Apple Valley Road into its network of state-maintained roadways.
VDOT would also prefer a private street extending Port Hills Drive to Stone Spring Road to be publicly maintained, but the proposed design does not meet VDOT standards. Additionally, Rockingham County Public Schools does not typically take buses on non-VDOT maintained roads, she said.
The developer is willing to amend its draft master plan and work with VDOT, Yankey said.
Todd Dofflemyer, CEO of Cathcart Properties, said the company maintains nearby developments The Reserve at Stone Port and Bellaire at Stone Port, and the success of both properties led developers to find more opportunities to work within the county.
Dofflemyer said his properties “cater to a diverse group of clientele” that range from young professionals to retirees to families and college students. The Reserve at Stone Port has 408 apartments, he said, and has stayed full.
“We want to be a good steward to the community and give back, and we’re proud of what we do and we think this will be a great addition to the community,” he said.
According to county documents, a planned multifamily district provides residential opportunities, a common area and commercial opportunities in a clustered development. In addition to housing units, Cathcart’s master plan includes amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, playground, dog park, multipurpose court, car wash and trash compactor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.