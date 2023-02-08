The Rockingham County Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval for what one commissioner called a "bold" capital improvements program.
"It's certainly one of the most bold CIPs put forward, but they are good projects, and the county has the capacity to explore these at this time," said Commissioner Kevin Flint, who also served on the CIP's advisory committee. "So I think it's a good idea for us to go forward, and make some of these bold steps for the investment in our community."
A CIP is a plan designed to complement a comprehensive plan, county director of engineering Ross Morland said. Its purpose is to guide the construction or acquisition of capital projects for a rolling five-year period, but it doesn't bind the Board of Supervisors to commit to carrying out any of the proposed projects.
The CIP advisory committee reviewed and recommended 66 projects for fiscal years 2024-28 totaling just more than $220.5 million, with utilities, facilities and education being the top three categories for projects, assistant county administrator Trish Davidson said.
It prioritizes projects based on their compliance with the comprehensive plan, its importance, the county's ability to finance it, and its urgency, county documents said. The CIP advisory committee prioritized 18 projects, and if the Board of Supervisors approves the CIP, nine of those projects would be included in the county's draft budget for fiscal year 2024.
If the Board of Supervisors approves the CIP, the projects that would be included in the fiscal year 2024 draft budget include: a social services space needs assessment, an indoor athletic facility, a water extension on U.S. 11 north, renovations at Elkton and McGaheysville elementary schools, a boiler replacement at the Bergton Community Center, roof replacements at the Bergton and Plains District community centers and upgrades at the Pleasant Valley Utility Office.
The department of social services continues to experience growth in client caseloads, county documents state, and each year, social services administration shifts employees around to various offices to acquire adequate space.
"A well-administered space-needs assessment will enable the County to determine realistic short-, mid- and long-term facility needs," the CIP states. "A study such as this will greatly assist in planning for the inevitable growth facing our community for years to come."
An all-purpose indoor recreation facility "will offer multiple groups of individuals space for activity with the primary focus areas being (county parks and recreation department) sponsored programs, Rockingham County Schools indoor track activities, and tourism promoting travel basketball and volleyball (weekend tournaments)," the CIP states. "In most cases, different activities can be hosted at the same time as the facility floor plan will allow for overlap thus increasing its usability."
The U.S. 11 north water extension project would extend a 16-inch line from Rockingham Park at the Crossroads around the northeast edge of Harrisonburg and connect to the existing waterline along U.S. 11 north, the CIP states. Currently, the Smith Creek water and sewer system serves the area located along U.S. 11 north, and the water to this system is supplied by and purchase from the city. The proposed project would eliminate the need to buy water from the city, and not rely on any potential restrictions on its use, according to the CIP.
Proposed renovations at Elkton Elementary School and McGaheysville Elementary School would include new HVAC components, and new windows, doors, flooring, ceilings and lighting, and additional electrical circuits, asbestos abatement, kitchen updates and painting, the CIP states. Additional proposed renovations at McGaheysville include new hallway ceramic tile wainscoting and restroom upgrades.
The other proposed projects prioritized by the CIP advisory committee but are not to be included in the fiscal year 2024 draft budget include fire and rescue response stations at Fulks Run and the southwest end of the county, courts facilities building additions, a water extension on U.S. 11 south, a sewer extension on U.S. 11 north, renovations at Spotswood High School and Massanutten Technical Center, construction of an amphitheater at Rockingham Park and a future administration building space needs assessment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.