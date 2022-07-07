The Rockingham County Planning Commission on Tuesday tabled proposed revisions to the county’s commercial dog kennel ordinance, asking it to be written in a way that strictly defines what a commercial dog kennel is.
Without a clear definition of a commercial kennel, Commissioner Keith Sheets said, residents may violate the proposed rules unintentionally, such as families who own several dogs.
All commissioners were present Tuesday and voted to table the ordinance.
Under the draft proposal, commercial breeding kennels can have no more than four adult breeding females on premises during any rolling 12-month period. Breeding female dogs may have no more than two litters in a rolling 12-month period.
County Attorney Tom Miller, who drafted the proposal, said it was requested by members of the Board of Supervisors.
“Several [special-use permit requests] have come in recently, and there was a great deal from the community, as well as board members, that Rockingham did not want to be a site of what would be referred to as puppy mills,” Miller said.
The proposal mandates commercial kennels be inspected once a year on an announced and by-appointment basis. Between annual inspections, kennels will be checked at least once randomly and unannounced.
Cages must be long and wide enough for the dog to stand and be able to turn around, according to the draft.
Those who violate the rules may have their special-use permit revoked, according to the proposal.
On Tuesday, four people spoke in favor of the proposal.
“I am really pleased that we have the foresight to try to avoid issues of puppy mills, which can happen very easily now,” said Melinda See, who described herself as an animal welfare advocate.
In June, Miller included See, Susan Mansfield, Monica Good and Molly Armus in an email chain to share feedback on the proposal, according to county documents. Mansfield and Good were present Tuesday and spoke favorably of the draft.
Mansfield told commissioners she was “shocked” when she read the draft, because it was “so humane.”
“It’s a good thing. It truly is,” she said. “Because it puts the bed up there, it puts the breeder ... responsible for exercise, play time, keep it clean, keep it warm.”
The proposal requires all dogs to have daily exercise and play periods. It also requires shelters be well lit, ventilated and clean.
Evelyn Shank of Bridgewater said she was both “for and against” the proposal. While she supports the high standard of care for the dogs required in the proposal, the four dog maximum is not equitable for operators.
Planning Commission Chair Bill Loomis asked Shank what she thought an appropriate number of dogs would be.
“I would like the number to be enough, that I wouldn’t need a second income at my age, and that I could manage without needing to hire someone to give the dog [the necessary care],” she said.
