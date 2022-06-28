Rockingham County's Planning Commission will consider revisions to the county's commercial dog kennel ordinance at its July meeting.
The revisions supplement the existing rules for commercial dog kennels in the county. Rockingham County currently requires kennels to be set back 150 feet from property lines and 100 feet from public roads. It also requires kennel operators to submit a plan for waste disposal.
Current rules also require animals to be housed inside from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Under the draft proposal, commercial breeding kennels can have no more than four adult breeding females on premises during any rolling 12-month period. Each breeding female may have no more than two litters in a rolling 12-month period.
The proposal also mandates individual dog pens have a minimum floor space of 3 by 4 feet or 4 feet by 5 feet for "giant breeds." The pens should have 6 inches of head room when the dog stands.
Dog cages must be long and wide enough for the dog to stand and be able to turn around. Enclosures for dog shelters should be well lit, ventilated and clean.
The proposal requires all dogs to have daily exercise and play periods.
Each commercial breeding kennel, under the proposal, will be inspected once a year on an announced and by-appointment basis. Kennels will be inspected at least once randomly and unannounced between annual inspections.
Violators of the rules may have their special-use permit revoked, according to the proposal.
Kennel operators must have records of identifiers for each breeding dog that will enable an inspector and a potential purchaser of a puppy to identify the breeding female. Operators must also have the lineage of each breeding male and female dog going back two generations.
The proposal also requires operators to have the parentage, date of birth and method of identification of each puppy born to the kennel and all vetting performed on the canine.
Each kennel must arrange regular wellness checks and vaccinations with a veterinarian or veterinarian clinic. Puppies must get approval from a veterinarian before going to a new home.
Animal waste must be managed so that "all canines live, exercise and play in a healthy and safe environment, so that visitors to the kennel are not unduly aware of odors generated by waste, and so that no odors generated by waste leave the kennel premises," according to the draft.
In January, the Board of Supervisors tabled a request from Linda Cowasjee, of Timberville, who sought a permit for a commercial dog kennel. Rhonda Cooper, the county's director of community development, said that if the revisions are approved by the Board of Supervisors, board members can apply conditions even if they were not in effect at the time.
The Rockingham County Planning Commission meets July 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the County Administration Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.