Rockingham County Public Schools received a donation from GIANT/MARTIN's to help feed students in the community who need it.
Charles Carrington, with The GIANT Co. and store manager of the local MARTIN's, presented RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl with a check for $7,352.83 on Tuesday as part of its Feeding School Kids initiative, according to a press release.
From Jan. 4 to Feb. 28, customers at GIANT, MARTIN'S, and GIANT Heirloom Market stores were invited to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to make a donation to their local schools' food programs. The GIANT Co. matched the first $1.5 million donated by customers.
RCPS will use the money to feed hungry children in the schools and community.
— Staff Report
