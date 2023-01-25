Rockingham County officials on Wednesday announced that Paula Greenhagen has been named the county's new human rescorces director.
Greenhagen has more than 20 years of human resources experience, including time with Target Corporation, McQuay — which is now Daikin — nTelos and Sunnyside Communities, according to Rockingham County.
She earned a bachelor's degree from David Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., and a master's degree from the University of Memphis.
According to Rockingham County, Greenhagen will be responsible for all human resource functions of the county, including recruiting new talent, assisting with retaining current employees, managing benefits, updating policy and managing workers compensation claims.
Greenhagen and her husband, Paul, live in the Grottoes area of Rockingham County.
