A previously denied solar farm proposal in Rockingham County now has new life.
The board of supervisors on Wednesday decided it would reconsider a special-use permit request for Hexagon Energy, of Charlottesville, for a solar farm on approximately 20 acres off of Honeysuckle Road.
The array would {span}produce enough energy to power over 250 homes for the next 35 years, project representatives say.{/span}
The board originally held a public hearing at its Jan. 11 meeting where three people spoke in opposition and two spoke in favor. The board tabled the request in January due to concerns raised by nearby property owners regarding stormwater runoff, impact on the viewshed and clearing trees on the property.
Supervisors took action on the proposal at their Feb. 11 meeting unanimously voting to deny the project. At that meeting, County Zoning Administrator Kelly Getz said Supervisor Michael Breeden, whose district the proposal is in, visited the property on several occasions. Breeden moved to deny the proposal based on a land-use perspective, he said.
But on Wednesday, Drew Price, president of Hexagon Energy and Ally Kranz, a senior development manager for the company, told the board they’d been working on addressing some of the concerns raised by the public and the board and that there was a “miscommunication” of when they’d be able to present their updated information and when the board would take the request off the table.
“We’re not asking you to vote yes on the project, [we’re] just asking for the opportunity to come back, present the work that we’ve done and show you the research and the hard work we put into addressing the concerns,” Kranz said Wednesday.
Breeden, and supervisors Dewey Ritchie, Sallie Wolfe-Garrison and Bill Kyger voted to reconsider the special-use permit request. Rick Chandler dissented, asking if the board could receive the materials Hexagon Energy representatives were referencing before voting for the permit to be reconsidered.
Supervisors didn’t set a date as to when the proposal would be reconsidered, but officials did say they would notify all parties, including adjoining landowners, when it would next be discussed.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a special-use permit for New Beginnings Montessori School in Mount Crawford. The private school sought to build onto its current building with a 60- by 40-foot addition for another classroom and storage area.
“It’s certainly something there is demand for,” Ritchie said.
Also, the board approved a special-use permit for Clifford Wenger of 116 Bridge Lane in Dayton, for an additional dwelling on his property.
